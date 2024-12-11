New Director of Operations appointed at Manningham Housing Association

Saqib Saleem is joining Manningham Housing Association (MHA) as Director of Operations.

Amongst a broad range of responsibilities, he will lead on the delivery of customer facing services and drive MHA’s asset management strategy, including overseeing its property portfolio.

Mr Saleem is currently Director of Strategy and Regulation at Altair where he leads a team that advises organisations on housing regulation, risk management, supporting for-profit providers and helping organisations become Registered Providers with the Regulator of Social Housing.

He arrives at MHA with more than two decades of combined experience in the public and private sectors, including previous roles at Homes England, KPMG and The Guinness Partnership.

With expertise in audit, assurance, governance and risk within the housing sector, Mr Saleem is a qualified Internal Auditor, Agile Project Management Practitioner and holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Audit Management and Consultancy.

He said: “I am excited to join MHA as Director of Operations.

“Social housing has an important part to play in people’s lives and can be a stepping stone to a prosperous future for families and individuals.

“I understand the difficulties faced by many BME communities and deeply admire the work that Manningham Housing Association does for such communities in Bradford and Keighley.

“It is an immense task to not only maintain but raise the high standards MHA has set for itself over many years, including numerous award wins, but I am up for the challenge.”

Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive, said: “The role of Director of Operations is hugely pivotal to MHA’s continued success as one of the country’s leading BME housing associations, and we set the bar particularly high when launching the recruitment process.

“We were seeking a candidate with a sharp focus on customer experience and satisfaction, and a passion for delivering services to BME communities. Saqib vividly demonstrated these qualities.

“We look forward to him becoming a key member of the Senior Management Team.”

Rupert Pometsey, MHA Chair, said: “This is an ideal time to be joining the association as we seek to inject added momentum into our ambitious growth plans on behalf of the local communities in Bradford and Keighley, whose needs we are proud to serve.

“The Board was impressed by Saqib’s energy and drive, alongside his extensive experience of the sector.

“He is extremely welcome as the newest member of the MHA family.”