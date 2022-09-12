Property company, JLL has worked with Euro Garages to gain planning permission for the development of land just east of the A650 in Snowhill, Wakefield across from Snowhill Retail Park.

The new restaurant is expected to create 17 jobs.

Plans for the development include an additional 17 parking spaces with a one-way system in place throughout.

A Leon drive thru restaurant is coming to Wakefield

Yvette Black, Senior Planner, Planning and Development at JLL North, said: “It took perseverance to get the green light for this scheme, but we’re really pleased to have secured a great opportunity for Euro Garages and for the local community in Wakefield.

“Drive-thru retail can act as a gateway, encouraging more consumers to visit an area and in turn contribute further to the regional economy and providing other social benefits to the local community as well.”