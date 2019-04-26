New drone footage shows incredible views of Yorkshire's new £37M Gulliver’s Valley theme park

This amazing drone footage shows the work underway at the massive new £37million Gulliver's Valley theme park being built in Yorkshire.

The Flying Photographer has captured amazing drone footage of the park beginning to take shape from the skies above Rother Valley Country Park.

The new Gulliver's Valley shaping up. Photo: The Flying Photographer

The theme park will be less than an hour's drive from Leeds, and just a couple of hours from York, Scarborough and other parts of North Yorkshire.

The footage shows a number of rides taking shape at the park, on the outskirts of Sheffield, with a number of buildings under construction.

There are still huge patches of land waiting to be built on with an indoor water play zone, themed areas, a stylish hotel and a one of a kind indoor climbing centrre all due at the site.

The theme park is being built on a 250-acre swathe of land in Waleswood with the main theme park due to boast more than 70 rides and attractions.

The new Gulliver's Valley shaping up. Photo: The Flying Photographer

Gulliver’s Valley is expected to open to the public in Spring 2020.

Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver’s Valley said: “We are proud that Gulliver’s remains a family-owned, family-run and family-focused business.

“It’s incredibly important to us to ensure the local community around Gulliver’s Valley will benefit from the new development.

“We are investing in the local economy through recruitment as close to the theme park resort as we can; so far we have used local businesses where possible and also invited local school children to share their ideas with us about what they want from the new resort on their doorstep.

The new Gulliver's Valley shaping up. Photo: The Flying Photographer

“One of our aims is to give families and children quality time and memories, through fresh air and fun activities.

Drone footage of Gulliver's Valley: Credit: The Flying Photographer

“I am very pleased to say Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park and Resort will have forest classrooms available in education and ecology centres.

“We have also strived to retain and enhance existing woodland, whilst making them accessible to the general public – meaning nature trails, walks, outdoor gyms and the forest will be available to the local community to use, free of charge.

“We are now really starting to see our vision come to life and the first few buildings are being created.”

Planning approval for the theme park was granted by Rotherham Council in February 2017.