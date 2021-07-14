New factory in China aims to boost growth at Pegasus

Ivan Zhou, chief executive of Pegasus Group in Leeds.

The new multi-million-pound premises will enable the Leeds-based Pegasus Group to continue its rapid expansion programme, working closely with the UK’s largest laundries and hotels through its Pegasus Textiles division.

Pegasus Textiles says it will now be able to meet the increased demands of the hospitality industry, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.

These plans also include an increased product offering for Pegasus Homeware, as it expands further into the retail market in the coming months and years.

Ivan Zhou chief executive of Pegasus Group, which is based at Logic Leeds business park in south Leeds, said: “These magnificent new manufacturing premises will be a game-changer for us.

“We are establishing ourselves as a major player in the UK homeware market and our Nantong factory will provide the capacity and the expertise to enable us to achieve this aim.

“These are exciting times for Pegasus, as we meet the challenges and take the opportunities presented in a post-pandemic world.

“We are looking to build on our reputation for being both a trusted partner and an innovative company, focused on meeting the needs of our customers, swiftly and effectively.”

He added: “The quality of the textiles we are using, combined with the very latest manufacturing techniques and machinery, ensures that the products created are amongst the finest of their kind in the world.

“These products include the very best towels, linen, bath robes and bath mats. They set a gold standard, meeting the strict demands of the hospitality and laundry industries.”

Pegasus Textiles is a division of Pegasus Group which provides bedding, table linen and chef garments to the hospitality industry.

Over the last year, Mr Zhou has completely reorganised the group into a number of new targeted business divisions: healthcare, cleaning, chefwear, aprons, textiles, homeware, and green earth – textiles made from recycled materials.

He is also focused on expanding Pegasus’s real estate. He moved the company’s headquarters from York to a warehouse on the outskirts of Leeds in November last year.