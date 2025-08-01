New General Manager for Bradford dealerships

Vertu has appointed Chris Curley as General Manager of its Vertu Honda and Vertu Kia dealerships in Bradford.

Chris joins from MINI Leeds and brings with him a wealth of experience in the motor retail industry. He began his career in South Dakota, USA, before relocating to the UK more than 13 years ago.

A dual US and UK national, Chris lives in Leeds with his wife Victoria. He has built a reputation for developing and maintaining strong relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners, and for leading high-performing sales teams. With proven expertise in strategic planning, negotiation, CRM systems and direct sales, he is passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving innovation in the automotive sector.

Chris Curley said: “I am very proud to join Vertu – a business known for its professionalism, ambition, and focus on customer satisfaction. I’m already very much enjoying leading the teams at Vertu Honda and Vertu Kia Bradford and look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our customers and local community.”

Chris Taylor, Operations Director at Vertu, added: “It’s been great to welcome Chris to Vertu. His international experience, strong leadership qualities and customer-first ethos make him an excellent fit for our operations in Bradford.