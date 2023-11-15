The Olive Tree Brasserie is moving to Yorkshire next month, bringing its modern take on Greek cuisine to the region and creating 30 new jobs.

The Leeds restaurant will be the fourth Olive Tree and joins branches in Lytham, Chester, and Stockton Heath, with the brand planning further expansion across the North.

The new Leeds venue will mark a new iteration of Olive Tree’s vision, following a £700,000 investment on South Parade. The interior is designed to be modern, and instagrammable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Stocksdales building has been transformed with light-drenched interiors and a neutral palette. It is decorated sparingly with downlighting, raw wood, plaster walls, and foliage.

The Olive Tree Brasserie is moving to Yorkshire next month, creating 30 new jobs in Leeds.

The restaurant, which contains table and booth seating, will also offer a private dining area for special occasions, meetings and corporate events.

It will include a variety of menus, from the A La Carte and a Prix Fixe to a bottomless brunch. Forty per cent of the menu will be plant based.

Executive chef Aaron Thomas said: “We’re so excited to bring our modern Greek food experience to Leeds. Thirty new staff members will ensure we settle into our new Leeds home nicely, alongside our long-standing, passionate team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad