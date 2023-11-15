All Sections
New Greek restaurant The Olive Tree Brasserie opens in Leeds creating 30 new jobs

The Olive Tree Brasserie is moving to Yorkshire next month, bringing its modern take on Greek cuisine to the region and creating 30 new jobs.
Lizzie Murphy
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT

The Leeds restaurant will be the fourth Olive Tree and joins branches in Lytham, Chester, and Stockton Heath, with the brand planning further expansion across the North.

The new Leeds venue will mark a new iteration of Olive Tree’s vision, following a £700,000 investment on South Parade. The interior is designed to be modern, and instagrammable.

The former Stocksdales building has been transformed with light-drenched interiors and a neutral palette. It is decorated sparingly with downlighting, raw wood, plaster walls, and foliage.

The restaurant, which contains table and booth seating, will also offer a private dining area for special occasions, meetings and corporate events.

It will include a variety of menus, from the A La Carte and a Prix Fixe to a bottomless brunch. Forty per cent of the menu will be plant based.

Executive chef Aaron Thomas said: “We’re so excited to bring our modern Greek food experience to Leeds. Thirty new staff members will ensure we settle into our new Leeds home nicely, alongside our long-standing, passionate team.

“Greece is a part of the Med renowned for its back-to-basics focus on the best tastes, served up with simplicity and warmth. Combining this with our focus on stylish decor and relaxed vibes, we think Olive Tree Brasserie is the place to be.”

