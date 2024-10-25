New head of HR joins Calbee UK

Calbee UK, owners of Seabrook Crisps, has announced the appointment of Charlotte Midgley as Head of HR.

Formerly UK and Australia HR Manager for Klöckner Pentaplast, Charlotte was responsible for leading initiatives in both markets, giving her valuable experience of global organisational needs.

Charlotte comments: “I’ve joined Calbee at a really exciting time and am looking forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth plans. I’m particularly enthusiastic about aligning our people strategy with these goals to ensure we foster a culture of innovation and engagement, as part of the wider global Calbee family.

“In my previous role I gained valuable exposure to global operations and will bring that insight and experience to this position. Our employees are our most important asset, and I want to ensure that we create a culture that attracts and retains the best talent.”

Jon Wood, Group Managing Director for Calbee UK, comments: “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome Charlotte to the team. Her experience in global business will be invaluable as we expand in the UK, working closely with our Calbee Group colleagues worldwide.

“With a focus on initiatives that will foster a positive and progressive culture, we know that Charlotte is going to be a great asset to the team.”