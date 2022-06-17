New hop-on hop-off bus service to take visitors on a scenic route of Bridlington

Organisers also say it will offer an opportunity to see parts of undiscovered Bridlington on the scenic route, including the historic Old Town which is full of quaint and unique properties and shops.

Other destinations include North Bay, Sewerby, Eastfield Garden Centre, Park and Ride, Bridlington Spa and town centre.

This seasonal service will run seven days a week, aiming to start the week commencing July 18 and running through to September 11.

The bus service will take visitors on a scenic route to see the sites in and around Bridlington.

Visitors will get the chance to learn all about the historic sights, developments and wildlife that Bridlington has to offer, with audio stories played whilst on board.

Tickets will be priced at £5 for adults, with concessions just £2, and family tickets (of four) available for just £12 – making it a perfect day our for all the family.

Funded by the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID), the project aims to protect and promote the Yorkshire coast, whilst highlighting and connecting the town.

Speaking on the launch of the Bridlington Explorer, Bridlington director of the Yorkshire Coast BID, Martyn Coltman, said: “We are very excited to see the launch of the Bridlington Explorer this July.

“There are so many beautiful places to visit in Bridlington that often get missed and we want to make sure visitors can make the most of their visit to the coast.

“Not only will the Bridlington Explorer teach visitors all about what the coastal town has to offer, but it will also introduce them to all the amazing small, independent businesses here, giving them the recognition they deserve.”

The Bridlington Explorer will run hourly, allowing guests to hop on and off as they please, to ensure everyone gets the chance take part in the tour.

This service is set to replace the Beachcomber Blue service that previously operated to Flamborough, which now benefits from an improved service that operates into the evening.