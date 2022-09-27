New housing scheme in Huddersfield will cater for first time buyers

The finance will support the purchase of land in the Fenay Bridge area and the development of 54 private and 14 affordable two, three and four-bedroom homes.

This is Paragon’s first deal with Newett Homes. Newett Homes is jointly owned by David Newett and his youngest son Will Newett.

In addition to this new scheme in Huddersfield, the business also has developments in the pipeline in Sheffield, Ripon, Harrogate and Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Newett, Newett Homes director, said: “This will be a high-quality residential scheme that caters for the needs of a wide range of groups including first time buyers, growing families and downsizers. The development will be sympathetic to the local area, within an attractive landscaped setting.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​