Ms Davies will primarily be based at the company’s headquarters in Rotherham and in her new role will be responsible for ensuring a smooth and efficient HR service across the organisation.

Her focus will be on helping to create an environment and culture that will attract, develop, and retain talent.

She has an human resources career spanning over 20 years and worked for 12 years at Parker Hannifin Corporation initially as a divisional HR manager and then as a global talent and organisational development manager. Prior to this she was a regional HR specialist and compensation & benefits specialist, EMEA for Panduit Europe.

Julie Davies, new HR business partner at Nicholas Associates Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Davies said, “I have always sought variety in both my personal and professional life so I was looking for a role that would give me the opportunity to apply my experience in a completely new industry.

"The recruitment industry is tough and challenging but that’s what I wanted and there is certainly plenty of opportunities in my new role to have a positive impact and a lot of opportunity for growth.

"I think the real hook for me was the clear commitment from Nick Cragg, our chairman, towards the well-being of all team members and to support the wider local and global community.”

Nicholas Associates Group brands include Apprentice Employment Agency, Nicholas Associates, Stafforce, Ashley Kate HR & Finance, Olano and NA Software which operate from offices UK wide.