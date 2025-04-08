Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CBI celebrates those leaders, both in the civic and business fields, who pushed so hard to secure a devolution settlement for their region.

Likewise, south of the Humber estuary, the people of Greater Lincolnshire will also have the opportunity to elect their first regional mayor following many years of political debate over what constitutes the correct economic and political geography.

The two new mayors will join 12 other directly elected regional mayors who collectively represent nearly half of the English population.

Beckie Hart shares her expert insight

Whilst these are at varying levels of maturity we are already seeing the impact of economic decisions being taken by those closest to the point of impact.

These decisions are based on strong local knowledge about what will drive growth and really make a difference.

At the CBI we feel this progress can start to accelerate across the two new authorities as English mayors collaborate and share best practice, learning from what has gone before in other regions.

More importantly we feel it is absolutely critical that the mayors of Hull & East Yorkshire and Greater Lincolnshire collaborate closely across the Humber estuary to deliver the ambitions set out for industrial decarbonisation by the Humber Energy Board, build on the Humber Freeport opportunity, and develop a single front door for investors that will streamline funds into new projects.

When no less a body than the World Economic Forum says our region is one of only a small number of the most globally significant opportunities for industrial decarbonisation at scale then we should listen and act.

Elsewhere across the two mayoral authorities we see further growth opportunities in key sectors that collectively will enhance food security and bolster national defence.

Lincolnshire has a long and illustrious history in defence technologies and innovation.

Both mayoral regions have significant opportunities for the development and deployment in productivity enhancing agri-technologies.

We must build on these economic assets.

These opportunities are there for the taking but it will require mayors to embrace the new powers they will be given over spatial planning, infrastructure development and an industry focused skills programme that is nimble and future facing.

It will also require businesses to step up and get vocal about what is driving change within their sectors and work with educators and the next generation to raise awareness of job opportunities whilst also ensuring the existing workforce is able to upskill and reskill to meet future demand for labour.

2025 is a crunch time for growth, we are at the start of a new era of regional governance and businesses have a vital role to play in driving prosperity, it is therefore important that the business voice is heard.