New ILM Accredited Level 5 Leadership Bootcamp Launches to Support Hull Businesses with Staff Development

Hull-based SMEs can now access 90% UK government-funded training to grow their own leaders and plug key skills gaps, thanks to a new ILM-accredited Skills Bootcamp delivered by Enterprise4All.

Enterprise4All (E4All), a purpose-led skills provider, has been awarded the contract to run an ILM Accredited Level 5 Leadership & Management Skills Bootcamp in Hull later this year and into early 2026.

Designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, the programme provides employers with a practical way to upskill aspiring managers and retain talent without the high cost or disruption associated with traditional training.

The Bootcamp starts in Sept, with four cohorts running until March 2026. Each cohort comprises up to 30 Hull-based learners and is delivered in a hybrid format, consisting of two face-to-face days in Hull and twice-weekly online sessions over eight weeks.

Malin Patel, CEO of Enterprise4All

The training is mapped to ILM Level 5 standards and focuses on strategic planning, project delivery, inclusive leadership, and business communication. Participants will also produce work-ready outputs, such as business cases and team strategies, that can be directly applied within their organisations.

Malin Patel, CEO of Enterprise4All, said: “We’re proud to be supporting Hull’s business community through this targeted leadership programme. One of the biggest challenges facing UK businesses is the lack of skilled managers ready to step up. This Bootcamp is about tackling that locally and practically. It’s part of our broader mission at E4All: to help close the UK’s skills gap by making high-quality training more accessible and relevant. We believe strongly that better skills lead to stronger businesses, and ultimately, a stronger economy.”

The Bootcamp is open to residents of Hull aged 19 and over. For SME employers with under 250 employees, 90% of the programme is covered by UK government funding.

With only 120 places available across the four cohorts, and an ILM qualification included at no extra cost, early registration is advised.

To download the brochure or to find out more, visit: https://www.enterprise4all.co.uk/courses/level-5-leadership-management-skills-bootcamp