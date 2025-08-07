New Inn: Famous pub in village featured in 'All Creatures Great and Small' gains new owners

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Inn in Appletreewick in the Yorkshire Dales is now under the ownership of Alexa and Chris Ives, who live locally.

A spokesman said: “Alexa is no stranger to the hospitality business at a senior level, with eight years working front of house at The Box Tree in Ilkley. Her investment partner and husband, Chris Ives founded Ilkley Brewery in 2009 and was a founding partner in Otterbeck Distillery.”

After improving the interior of the New Inn and developing fresh branding they hired Mikael Paylor, as chef, who was born in the Yorkshire Dales and has worked in London.

New owners Alexa and Chris Ives at the New Inn, Appletreewick, in the Yorkshire Dales. (Photo supplied on behalf of the New Inn)

The spokesman added: “In London, Mikael learned his trade under chefs including Richard Corrigan and Brendan Fyldes in Mayfair and TV personality Ronnie Murray.”

“Overlooking the Dales Way, the New Inn offers six en-suite guest bedrooms, most with a view of the Wharfedale scenery.”

Ms Ives said: “Whether people are hardened walkers wanting to stay and ‘do’ this section of the Dales Way or day visitors who just want an idyllic flat riverside walk before enjoying a memorable meal, we make sure the New Inn provides the hospitality to match.”

