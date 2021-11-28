New jobs expected at LexisNexis in Leeds as firm moves into Wellington Place

The firm said it decided to unite different parts of the group to work under one roof after its enterprise solutions team launched its new market - Lexis Omni, a move which will create new jobs.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 7,788 sq ft office in No.1 Wellington Place will accommodate 120 of its staff. It aims to encourage collaborative and efficient working.

No.1 Wellington Place

LexisNexis said it is seeing its services in high demand but it is also changing its ways of working and needs to increase business efficiency.

The firm offers applied legal and tax intelligence and enterprise scale business efficiency software covering everything from legal project management to complex business process automation.

Andrew Lindsay, general manager of enterprise solutions at LexisNexis, said: “Wellington Place felt like a great fit for our business. It is in a brilliant location, smartly finished and with excellent and accessible facilities.”

Paul Pavia, head of development at Wellington Place, added: “We are delighted to welcome a leading LegalTech supplier to Wellington Place. The development is quickly becoming a hub for both professional services and technology businesses in the region. They have decades of experience and serve the top global banks. We hope their business continues to thrive as they get settled in their new home here at Wellington Place.”

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you