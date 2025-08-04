New Leeds 'City Index' studies planned as part of strategic partnership
The two businesses have already been working together on several initiatives which draw on insights gathered from You Platform’s extensive reach, and Yasper’s approach to insight-led communications.
To celebrate the partnership, the two businesses have launched a first-of-its-kind City-Index for Leeds, which will regularly take the temperature of residents about a range of issues, such as transport and housing to optimism levels and intention to switch jobs.
The new City Index will be the first time that a regular survey of individuals from the city will be collated and tracked publicly, initially being carried out on a twice-yearly basis.
Dan Murray, founder of You Platforms said: “We can measure over-time the feelings of residents and within that, there’s an obvious value to a range of organisations, from businesses to local government.
“This trust we’ve built over many years will help us to deliver some brilliant insights that will help our home city become even better.”
In addition to the City Index, Yasper and You Platforms’ partnership will focus on driving commercial relationships with the public and private sector.
Julian Pearce, founder of Yasper, said: “Yasper and You Platforms share a real alignment of our values and approach, so launching this new proposition is an exciting step, both for us and our respective clients. Combining our areas of expertise will allow organisations to get a better feel for how their project or initiative is viewed and complement existing engagement strategies.”
