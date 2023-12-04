New Leeds dental practice set to open as firm makes £1m investment
The specialist private orthodontics provider has opened a new practice on Street Lane in Roundhay to complement its existing one in Otley.
Commenting on the new practice, Yorkshire Orthodontics partner, Dr Paul Scott, said: "We have a clear strategic growth plan for our business. It is based on opening high-quality, high specification practices in easily accessible locations providing patient-focused treatments delivered by specialists.
“Our Otley practice has proven to be tremendously successful and continues to be so. This has enabled our expansion into a central Roundhay location which allows us to further serve the people and dentists of Leeds and its surrounding areas.
Founded in 2017 by four consultant and specialist orthodontists, the business provides a range of teeth-straightening treatments for adults and children, including fixed braces and clear aligners.
Yorkshire Orthodontics’ new Roundhay practice is within a detached period property with off street parking which was acquired and entirely refurbished as part of a £1 million investment by the business.
The Roundhay building features some of the latest dental technology including intraoral scanners and a cone beam CT scanner. The latter creates three dimensional images of teeth, soft tissues, nerves and the bone in a single scan, helping diagnosis and treatment planning.
The practice takes referrals from general dentists seeking specialist orthodontic treatments for their patients, as well as accepting self-referrals from the general public.
According to a survey by the British Orthodontic Society, more than three quarters (76 per cent) of orthodontists reported an increase in adult patients seeking orthodontic treatment within the past three years.
Dr Scott added: “We are extremely pleased with both the level of interest and number of appointments we have already booked in at Roundhay.
“Our intention is to continue to raise awareness of Yorkshire Orthodontics’ distinct patient-centric approach as we grow the business to within our current locations and beyond.”
