New Leeds neighbourhood named as contractor appointed on first phase of £350m South Bank scheme

Developer CEG has appointed a contractor for the first phase of its £350m developments in a new city centre neighbourhood.

The news was announced last night at the launch of Temple. Temple is a new district within the city centre and forms a key part of the South Bank regeneration area of Leeds.

It includes the 8.69 acre sites around Water Lane and Globe Road which CEG secured planning permission for last year, as well as the historic grade one listed Temple Mill, which was acquired in early 2018.

The district, which will be built by BAM Construction, will include a 38,000 sq ft office building with retail and leisure on the ground floor.

BAM will start building the offices at Globe Point in early 2020 following further detailed design work.

A second office building, which also has detailed planning permission, could come forwards simultaneously and agents Fox Lloyd Jones and Knight Frank are identifying occupiers now.

This building would offer 138,168 sq ft with ground floor retail and leisure.

Council Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “The development of the South Bank area represents one of the biggest regeneration opportunities in the city’s history and is among the most important growth initiatives in the country.

“By unlocking the massive economic potential of this historic area, we can double the size of our city centre, connect our communities, bring thousands of new jobs and opportunities to Leeds and create and inclusive, diverse and vibrant new hub for people of all ages and abilities.

“The Temple area will be a pivotal part of this ambition, bringing together the best of Leeds’s storied industrial heritage with modern, state-of-the-art design and innovation.

“We’re are excited to be supporting this development and look forward to working with CEG and our partners to make this vision a reality.”

Nick Lee, development director of CEG, added: “This first phase of Temple will offer the highest quality working environment.

“Having secured the best commercial workplace in the UK award at Kirkstall Forge we intend to harness CEG’s understanding of what our customers need for their business to thrive and ensure we yet again deliver that in a contemporary, flexible and unique way.”

CEG also has outline planning permission for further development of up to 1.1million sq ft of offices, shops, cafes, restaurants, bars, hotel and up to 750 new homes.

This, along with outdoor plazas and green spaces aims to create a thriving, space to enjoy for those who will live, work and visit.

Architects Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios is working with CEG to masterplan Temple.