New Leeds office for expanding affordable house builder

A fast growing northern affordable house builder has opened a new Leeds office in a move to meet the strong demand for regionally based social housing design and build services and expertise.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adderstone Living’s office in Carrwood Park on the outskirts of Leeds, is the latest phase of planned strategic growth by the North East based builder, that will drive growth across Yorkshire as the firm looks to secure its position as the developer of choice for both social housing providers and the supply chain.

The house builder, whose customers include Karbon Homes, is seeing ‘very strong’ interest in its ‘land-led’ solutions. These include sourcing land, scheme design and securing planning permission to enable homes to be delivered in cities such as Leeds and the wider area, where social housing providers are looking to tap into its services to support their own development plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by recently appointed regional director Rick Long, who has extensive experience in the residential house building sector, the new office will rapidly ramp up operations in Yorkshire, where strong demand for good quality affordable housing will deliver further growth.

Adderstone Living's regional director Rick Long

The office opening comes as the Government continues to push for the delivery of new homes to meet the chronic housing shortage and arrest the decline in the affordability of home ownership.

Rick Long, who compliments Adderstone Living's extensive experience in the affordable housing market as well as bringing a new skill set, said: “Adderstone has seen strong growth as demand for our services has soared. So it’s part of our business strategy to develop a permanent presence in Leeds and we saw that the time was now right for new investment to support the next phase.

“We are experiencing strong growth across core markets with a healthy order book and our new office strengthens our delivery capability. It’s a really exciting time for us and our team as we will be working closely with all our stakeholders to ensure we continue to deliver for our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad