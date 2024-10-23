Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St George’s Retail Park, a partnership between Commercial Development Projects and Rothstone Estates, is based on Middleton Ringroad in Middleton, a former six-acre brownfield site.

A spokesman said: “A wide range of businesses are now based at St George’s Retail Park including B&M, Aldi, McDonalds, Costa, Greggs, Subway, Harrison Family Vets, Card Factory, The Extra Care Charitable Trust, Sbarro and Vendor Guarantee.

“The development has regenerated the former Leeds City Council bus depot in Middleton and was granted planning permission in 2019. All the buildings have been built with sustainable features, with extensive landscaping across the site.”

Mason Partners and Savills are marketing the completed development.

Mark Rothery from Rothstone Estates commented: “We are proud to have delivered St George’s Retail Park and its testament to the great location and quality of the development that we have attracted these businesses here. It has regenerated a former derelict brownfield site and will provide a major economic boost to the local area.”