New Leeds retail park goes on market for offers over £18m
St George’s Retail Park, a partnership between Commercial Development Projects and Rothstone Estates, is based on Middleton Ringroad in Middleton, a former six-acre brownfield site.
A spokesman said: “A wide range of businesses are now based at St George’s Retail Park including B&M, Aldi, McDonalds, Costa, Greggs, Subway, Harrison Family Vets, Card Factory, The Extra Care Charitable Trust, Sbarro and Vendor Guarantee.
“The development has regenerated the former Leeds City Council bus depot in Middleton and was granted planning permission in 2019. All the buildings have been built with sustainable features, with extensive landscaping across the site.”
Mason Partners and Savills are marketing the completed development.
Mark Rothery from Rothstone Estates commented: “We are proud to have delivered St George’s Retail Park and its testament to the great location and quality of the development that we have attracted these businesses here. It has regenerated a former derelict brownfield site and will provide a major economic boost to the local area.”
Freddie Guest from Savills added: “We expect this opportunity to appeal to both the UK and global investor audiences, with the scheme perfectly positioned to take advantage of the strong rental growth prospects in the retail warehouse sector.”
