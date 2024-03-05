New Leeds Trinity University campus 'can be catalyst for wave of regeneration'

Majority shareholder Karrev and developers Kinrise have completed the lease of 1 Trevelyan Square to the university.

Leeds Trinity is set to open its brand-new city centre campus in Boar Lane later this year for the 2024/25 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LTU’s new 15-year lease covers over 54,000 sq ft of office accommodation across the ground and upper six floors. Property consultancy Knight Frank’s Leeds office advised on the deal.

Leeds Trinity University is opening a new city centre campus

The building forms part of Karrev and Kinrise’s joint venture’s 73,500 sq ft portfolio across Trevelyan Square. Tenants include Pizza Pilgrims, 92 Degrees Coffee, Do’hut and Things in Bread.

Kinrise co-founder George Aberdeen, said: “It has been a pleasure working with the university to deliver the first phase of their state-of-the-art, sustainable campus in the heart of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are confident the new campus will be a catalyst for the final wave of regeneration in this area and the wider city centre.

“We are proud to have successfully curated a community-led site with independent food and drink operators, spaces for local businesses, students and visitors to meet and unwind. On hearing the exciting future plans for the building, we wish the team and students of Leeds Trinity all the success for their next chapter on the Square.”

Jo Hynes, Chief Operating Officer at Leeds Trinity University, added: “We are very much looking forward to opening our new Leeds Trinity University City Campus in the 2024-25 academic year, and are extremely excited about the facilities and opportunities that will be available to our students studying there.

“Our City Campus will provide a range of learning spaces, study spaces and specialist facilities, including a trading room, board room and business engagement centre, law court and custody suite, and specialist labs for our Computer Science and Construction and the Built Environment courses. Students will also have access to study resources and a wide range of study and open learning spaces to support collaborative working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“1 Trevelyan Square will complement our Main Campus in Horsforth and enable the University to work even more closely with key partners and employers, supporting the demand for skills. It has been a pleasure working with Kinrise, supporting sustainable development and regeneration in the Square, and we can’t wait to complete the works.”