New McDonald's restaurant on former Yorkshire colliery site could be rejected - for creating wrong type of jobs

Rotherham Council’s planning committee will meet on Thursday to determine whether to allow the building of a proposed new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru on land north of Campbell Way in Dinnington.

Of the 150 public comments on the application, 139 are in support of the plans.

The scheme is one of the final parcels of land awaiting redevelopment on the former Dinnington Colliery site and is currently allocated for ‘Industrial and Business Use’.

McDonald's wants to open a new restaurant in Dinnington. Picture By Mark Robinson.

But Rotherham Council planners have recommended the site is rejected by councillors on the grounds it would reduce the amount of land available for this purpose – with the report stating it would lead to a cut of 0.2 per cent from 252.59 hectares to 252.12 hectares.

The report said the jobs which would be created by the new restaurant require fewer qualifications than intended for such land under the council’s Local Plan.

It said: “Whilst it is not contended that the proposed development would generate employment opportunities, these are a different range and quality opportunity to those which are aimed to be delivered on a site allocated for employment purposes.

"Where alternative uses are proposed on employment sites which do not offer comparable employment there is therefore an impact on the opportunity to fill such positions within the borough. In effect, allowing this site to deliver employment opportunities which should be directed towards the town centre would directly impact on the ability to deliver jobs within the industrial and business sector​.

"With the consideration of the site’s employment development site allocation and the business model of the proposed development, by virtue of its range and quality of employment opportunities, it has little positive contribution to the borough.”

​​​The report also states that the footprint of the land is 0.7 hectares but the McDonalds site would only take up 0.47 hectares. The report said that “would potentially render the remaining site less attractive for employment use, resulting in further loss of the allocated employment land”.

It concluded: “It is considered that, the introduction of the drive-thru restaurant on this allocated site employment site would result in the loss of employment land and would reduce the potential for future development of remaining employment land to the north of the site, with no significant benefit or adequate justification.”

McDonald’s is urging councillors to overturn the recommendation for refusal, arguing that the restaurant would create more jobs than any alternative ‘traditional’ use.

Annie Newman, Senior Acquisitions Surveyor at McDonald’s, said: “We are pleased with the positive response we have had from the community regarding our proposals for Dinnington. It is clear from the feedback we have received that a McDonald’s restaurant in this area would be welcomed by the local community.

“We have wanted to expand our offering of amazing value and high-quality food in Dinnington for some time and we are disappointed that our plans to regenerate this vacant, well-situated site have now been recommended for refusal by the Council.