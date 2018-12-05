New North Brewing Co tap room opens in Leeds city centre

NORTH Brewing Co has opened its first tap room in Leeds city centre.

The Leeds-based brewer now has a home at 3 Sovereign Square in an 1,100 sq ft venue.

As well as offering beer from a total of 24 taps there will be a menu from street food residents Little Bao Boy and artisan coffee from local roastery Darkwoods.

Andrea George, Head of Retail and Leisure at Bruntwood, said: “The opening of the city centre tap room is a great addition to our 3 Sovereign Square community in Leeds. This beautifully transformed destination provides a tranquil space to sit, relax and refocus with its attractive gardens and water features - it’s a great little Yorkshire sun trap too! North Brewing Co’s creative and collaborative approach means a fantastic offer that brings local craft beer, street food, coffee, cocktails and wine to the area, perfectly complements this thriving new neighbourhood.”

John Gyngell, Founder and Director of North Brewing Co said: “It’s absolutely amazing to have a North Brewing Co taproom open seven days a week. Our opening hours at our current brewery tap are restricted by it being a working brewery, so this new space is gives us a real scope to introduce our beers to new people.”