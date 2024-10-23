New plans drawn up for energy storage plant on green belt land following opposition

New plans are being drawn up for an energy storage plant on green belt land after similar proposals faced public opposition.

British Solar Renewables (BSR) wants to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) near villages south east of Leeds.

The company said the plant, on land west of Barnsdale Road near Allerton Bywater, would help fight climate change and provide a secure energy supply.

The facility could store up to 80 mega-watts of electricity and be operational for 40 years.

BESS plants take in power from renewable energy sources and release it back onto the National Grid when demand is high.

BSR’s James O’Connor said: “Our plans for Barnsdale Road are at an early stage, and we look forward to speaking to local residents and their representatives to shape our planning application.

“What local people think matters to us, and we look forward to working with the local community.”

In September, separate plans for a BESS nearby were withdrawn at the request of Leeds City Council.

The council said more information was needed from the applicant, OnPath Energy, after the scheme faced 900 public objections.

In November last year, Harmony Energy was refused planning permission for a BESS near Allerton Bywater. Hundreds of people living nearby objected on grounds including fire safety.

BSR will hold a consultation event on Tuesday, November 5, at Kippax Band Social Club.

The company’s project team will answer questions at the club on Mount Pleasant between 2pm-6pm.

BSR has also launched a website https://www.barnsdaleroadbess.co.uk/proposals to explain its aims for the project.

The website said improvements would be made to the nearby landscape, including hedgerow maintenance and the creation of wildlife grasslands.