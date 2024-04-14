New platform set to launch showcasing engineering apprenticeships in Yorkshire
The Engineering Apprenticeships: Excellent Employers directory, which will be launched as part of the festival on 18 April at University Technical College (UTC) Leeds, has been created by Next Gen Makers.
A headline sponsor of the manufacturing festival, kitemarking organisation Next Gen Makers delivers a quality assurance programme for engineering apprenticeships.
“The new digital platform is designed to inspire the next generation into engineering careers by enabling school careers leaders and others to give students more information about the benefits of a career in engineering, and to clearly identify the best local employers for engineering apprenticeships,” said Adam Tipper, managing director of Next Gen Makers.
Employers featured in the directory, which will be available free to schools and college, have achieved or are working towards the Engineering Apprenticeships: Employer Kitemark, a national accreditation backed by manufacturing organisation Make UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.