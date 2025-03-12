New podcast series supports Yorkshire business leaders

A Yorkshire firm has launched a new podcast aimed at helping SME business owners relate, learn and grow.

Launched last month by The Alternative Board, TABCAST offers new insights into leadership focussing on real-time experiences of Yorkshire business owners and entrepreneurs.

Recorded and edited by Horbury based Podmatic, the series aims to provide a voice for everyday business leaders who make up the backbone of the UK economy.

"We’re excited to launch TABCAST as it represents the true spirit of TAB—helping businesses support one another in the real world,” commented Liam Prendergast of The Alternative Board Wakefield.

Kelly Smith, of Juice Personnel and Max Linstead, MD of Metal Depot in the studio with Liam Prendergast (left) and Simon Banks (far right) of TAB.

"No corporate giants, no egos - just honest conversations that reflect the reality of being a business owner in 2025. Business leaders across the region and beyond can tune in, relate, learn, and feel part of a community of like-minded entrepreneurs.”

Co-owned by Liam and Simon Banks, TAB Wakefield has been supporting the local business community for over 13 years. The firm is currently working with more than 20 local business leaders through its unique monthly peer board sessions and 1-1 coaching. With TABCAST, Liam and Simon aim to extend their reach beyond the boardroom, offering practical advice and real-world stories to a broader audience.

“Running a business is a constant rollercoaster of challenges, and through TABCAST, we’ve created a new space where business leaders can share their experiences and learn from each other," said Simon Banks. "We provide a platform for business owners to connect over the real obstacles they face—whether it’s overcoming personal setbacks or navigating tough decisions—while offering practical, down-to-earth conversations that resonate with the realities of leading a small or medium-sized business."

TABCAST episodes will be released monthly, sharing insights from Yorkshire based business leaders. Episode 1: The Good, The Bad & Everything In-between features Kelly Smith, owner of Juice Personnel in Wakefield and Max Linstead, MD of Castleford based Metal Depot. Episode 2: Great Performing Teams has been released this week. Both are available now to watch for free on Spotify and YouTube.

Future episodes will cover topics including navigating family business challenges, resilience in business, and the power of peer support and collaboration.