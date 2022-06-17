New £15m Hadrian Healthcare Group care home in Roundhay, Leeds, is set to create 90 jobs

Hadrian Healthcare Group has recently received planning permission for the new build care home for the elderly in Roundhay, Leeds.

The company will be investing circa £15m in the new development, which will bring up to 90 permanent jobs to the local area.

Construction is due to begin in Summer 2022, with the development planned to be completed in late 2023.

Home front: Roundhay will be home to a new care facility run by the Hadrian Healthcare Group.

The Manor House Roundhay will be situated on Park Avenue, within the Roundhay Conservation Area, and will offer 65 spacious and luxurious bedrooms/suites, each with their own en-suite bathroom.

The accommodation will be arranged in small living groups to create a warm, ‘home from home’ atmosphere, and the well-appointed living areas will look out over landscaped private gardens – for which the company has previously won several awards.

As well as residential accommodation, The Manor House Roundhay will provide the company’s specialist ‘Chesters’ accommodation, which has been specially designed by the experts at Hadrian Healthcare to provide a homely, safe, and stimulating environment, together with a spacious outside terrace, for people with dementia and other memory impairments.

Respite care will also be available for those who need a short break away from home or to convalesce after hospital treatment.

Facilities will include a bistro, café/bar, traditional style tearoom, beauty salon, private dining facilities and outdoor gardens and seating areas.

Hadrian Healthcare is a family business, established in 1995 by owner and chairman Ian Watson, who has a reputation for introducing exciting innovations, and high standards in the provision of accommodRation and care.

The company sold five of its Manor House homes in Yorkshire and County Durham in 2019.

It now operates two North East homes, both rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, the Manor Houses at Gosforth and Whickham.

Ian Watson said: “We are delighted to have been given the green light to start work on this luxury care home in Roundhay.

“We look for sites that reflect our offering and Roundhay fits perfectly with our vision. We are sensitive to the Roundhay Conservation Area and have worked closely with planning officials and local representatives to ensure that our home blends with the local architecture and enhances the area.

“It almost seems to be underselling what’s on offer to mention ‘bedrooms’ when what we are actually providing is an exclusive quality of life for discerning elderly people who can no longer live by themselves, but want to maintain their lifestyle, individuality and dignity.

“Quality of care and quality of life is paramount to us – we are large enough to make a difference but small enough to care.

“We believe the home we’ll build in Roundhay will be one of the most prestigious residential care developments in the UK.

“We are looking forward to welcoming residents to The Manor House Roundhay when it opens in 2023.”

Its most recent development, The Mill House Skipton, will open in January 2023.

Overlooking the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, The Mill House will offer 86 suites for residential care. There will be eight supported living apartments for people wishing to maintain a more independent lifestyle, whilst having the benefit of all the Mill House services.