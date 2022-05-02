New £83m housing scheme next to former Rowntree’s Factory in York seeks principal contractor

Latimer has appointed civil and electrical engineering specialist McCann to deliver initial infrastructure works at its Cocoa Gardens residential scheme, and is now seeking a principal contractor to build its first two phases.

The business, which is the private development arm of Clarion Housing Group, plans to build 103 homes across the first two phases of the scheme on Haxby Road, near York city centre.

Phase one and two of the development will have a gross development value of £33m. Latimer is now inviting expressions of interest from prospective contractors.

Latimer is looking for a principal contractor for its Cocoa Gardens development in York.

The whole Cocoa Gardens development will be built across five phases and is anticipated to have a gross development value of £83.1m.

A total of 302 homes will be built on the 13.2-acre site. These will comprise 41 two-bedroom, 98 three-bedroom and 45 four-bedroom houses as well as apartments

Overall, 36 per cent of homes at the development will be made available through affordable options.

The homes are being built next to The Cocoa Works, the historic former Rowntree’s ‘Garden Factory’, which Latimer is currently redeveloping to create 279 studios and apartments.

Richard Cook, group development director at Latimer, said: “Work will now begin to prepare the site ready for a principal contractor to deliver the first two phases of this prestigious, high-profile development.”