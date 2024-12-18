New report calls for overhaul of Right to Buy as Yorkshire group says scheme is ‘no longer working’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report comes after the Government last month proposed a series of what it described as “overdue” reforms to the scheme, which allows council tenants to buy their homes at a discount.

As part of the reforms, the Government has proposed measures to extend the length of time someone has to be a tenant before they can buy their home, and protect newly built social homes from sale.

Yorkshire Housing, however, has argued that the steps “don’t go far enough”, and has urged the Government to remove social housing from the scheme entirely and instead offer wider purchasing support for customers.

Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing.

The housing association has also called for centralised funding to protect local councils from financial risk and stronger fraud prevention to stop misuse of the scheme.

Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing, said: “Right to Buy is no longer working.

“It's taking away vital social homes and forcing people into the expensive private rental market. Removing social housing from the scheme is the only way to stop this loss and ensure we can build enough homes to provide long-term stability for those who need it most.

“The changes we’re proposing aren’t about stopping social housing tenants from buying a home but about helping them to achieve their housing aspirations in a way that also protects social housing for the long-term.”

According to Yorkshire Housing’s new report, since Right to Buy was introduced in 1980, over 2 million social homes have been sold, but only 2 per cent have been replaced.

The report adds: “This has caused a major shortage of affordable housing, with 1.3 million households on waiting lists and over 117,000 families in temporary accommodation. Homelessness has doubled in the past decade.”

Yorkshire Housing’s figures also state that Yorkshire and the Humber has had the highest volume of Right to Buy sales of any region every year since 2018.

The Government is currently undertaking a consultation on the Right to Buy scheme.

Speaking last month after the proposed reforms were suggested, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Angela Rayner said: “For millions of people in the position I was once in, that first step into the secure social housing that changed my life has become a distant dream.

“Too many social homes have been sold off before they can be replaced, which has directly contributed to the worst housing crisis in living memory.

“We cannot fix the crisis without addressing this issue – it’s like trying to fill a bath when the plug’s not in.

