New report from McDonald's claims company contributed over £300m to Yorkshire economy last year

The new report comes as McDonald’s marks its 50th anniversary of opening in the UK, and suggests that the business and its suppliers have together contributed £974.2m to the Yorkshire and Humber area annually.

The firm’s restaurants in Yorkshire and the Humber directly employ 11,915 people.

McDonald’s Franchisee Richard Marcroft, who owns and operates four restaurants across the North East and Yorkshire, said: “Creating and sustaining jobs across Yorkshire and the Humber is of huge importance to me, and the fact that we have been able to make a significant financial contribution to the area is something my fellow Franchisees and I are very proud of.”

In addition to restaurant jobs, Yorkshire and the Humber is home to one of McDonald’s biggest suppliers; McCain Foods in Scarborough, which supplies French Fries to all the firm’s UK restaurants.

McDonalds said that through partners, such as McCain Foods, as well as the wider induced effects of its operations and supply chain, the company contributes an extra 5,775 jobs in the region.

The “McDonald’s at 50” report was commissioned to mark McDonald’s 50th anniversary in the UK and builds on economic data published five years ago.

According to the report, McDonald’s generated total GVA of £106.8m in Leeds in 2023, while in Sheffield the firm generated £40.5m of GVA.

The total number of jobs created by the firm was 2,560 in Leeds, 1,275 in Sheffield and 1,150 in Doncaster.

Mr Marcroft, who previously worked at McCain Foods, added: “We have so many opportunities available to young people and it’s great to see so many of them taking advantage and gaining qualifications while they work – there is no longer a need to decide between learning and earning.

The report found that overall, McDonald’s and its supply chain is estimated to be worth more than £7.25bn annually to the UK economy – including wider, induced effects – and that over the past 50 years, the total economic contribution is £94.45bn, with £51.56bn spent with UK supply chain businesses.

The report comes after plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Rotherham were approved despite planning officers recommending that it should be rejected.

Officers claimed that the site, situated on land north of Campbell Way, in Dinnington, would not create the “right type” of jobs.

Rotherham Council’s planning officers recommended that councillors refused the scheme, claiming that it would reduce the potential for any future development of the land with “no significant benefit”.

Franchisee Franco Ventura told the meeting: “I’m a local person, I live in Ravenfield, I was born in Rotherham. I had a great career in McDonald’s, I became part of the executive team…and became a francisee back in Rotherham in 2017.”