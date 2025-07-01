New research-informed podcast series launched to help boost SME productivity

Dr Ollie Jones and Martin Coats

A new joint podcast series from Leeds Beckett University (LBU) and business support experts Exemplas is bringing research-led insights to business owners and policy makers – offering practical, real-world advice on how to drive productivity and sustainable growth.

The six-part series of bite-sized, accessible episodes are focussed on what really makes a difference when it comes to boosting productivity. The series is designed for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) leaders, and policymakers and commissioners interested in business support and economic development.

Each episode blends academic insight with frontline business experience, drawing on learning from over 600 SME interactions as part of the productivity and growth programmes delivered jointly by Leeds Beckett and Exemplas on behalf of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

You can find the ‘Beyond Busy’ Podcast at beyond-busy-podcast.buzzsprout.com/

Dr Ollie Jones, Tu Ngoc Vu, Adam Bennett (Sticks and Glass), Lowell Sheasby and Martin Coats

Each episode features experts Dr Ollie Jones, Principal Lecturer in Operations, Enterprise and Supply Chain Management at Leeds Business School, LBU, and Martin Coats, Chief Operating Officer at Exemplas.

Episode themes include: productivity principles, the link between productivity and growth, and support processes for SMEs. Guests, including Leeds production company Sticks and Glass, share their experience of taking part in the Business Productivity Service programme, and the insights gained.

Dr Ollie Jones said: “At Leeds Business School, our focus is on applied research and knowledge exchange that enables productivity improvements, and sustainable growth. Each episode of the ‘Beyond Busy’ Podcast provides insights from our collaborative partnership with Exemplas. We can show how our research-informed strategies, tools and techniques have helped SMEs understand productivity, apply practical changes and drive performance improvement and growth.”

Martin Coats said: “For policymakers and commissioners, the series offers a trusted lens into what works in SME business support, based on what has worked well for our clients, reducing commissioning risk and supporting more impactful investment decisions. By showcasing proven strategies, the podcast enables more confident, evidence-based planning that contributes to long-term economic development and regional prosperity.”

The podcast series builds on the joint insight papers produced by the LBU and Exemplas team, which can be downloaded at exemplas.com/category/insights/