New restaurant to create 70 jobs at Victoria Gate in Leeds

The award-winning South Indian restaurant, Tharavadu, will create 70 jobs when it opens a new restaurant, UYARE, in Victoria Gate Leeds later this year.
Published 21st Jan 2025, 07:51 BST

A spokesman said the new restaurant, which is due to open in spring, will include the 200-cover BHOOMI restaurant and a premium bar and terrace for visitors. AGNI, the bar inside UYARE, will also have 150-seats, the statement said.

The statement added: “The UYARE by Tharavadu team are looking for individuals to join their team, with more than 70 roles available. “Management positions include; general manager, reservations manager, guest relations manager, assistant guest relations manager, restaurant manager, bar manager, assistant bar manager and head bar tender. In the kitchen, the team are hiring a head chef, sous chefs and two South Indian speciality Chefs.”

Tharavadu was established in Leeds city centre in 2014. The restaurant champions authentic Kerala cuisine and has been ranked as one of the Top 10 curry houses in the UK by Tripadvisor.

