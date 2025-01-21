New restaurant to create 70 jobs at Victoria Gate in Leeds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said the new restaurant, which is due to open in spring, will include the 200-cover BHOOMI restaurant and a premium bar and terrace for visitors. AGNI, the bar inside UYARE, will also have 150-seats, the statement said.

The statement added: “The UYARE by Tharavadu team are looking for individuals to join their team, with more than 70 roles available. “Management positions include; general manager, reservations manager, guest relations manager, assistant guest relations manager, restaurant manager, bar manager, assistant bar manager and head bar tender. In the kitchen, the team are hiring a head chef, sous chefs and two South Indian speciality Chefs.”