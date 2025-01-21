New restaurant to create 70 jobs at Victoria Gate in Leeds
A spokesman said the new restaurant, which is due to open in spring, will include the 200-cover BHOOMI restaurant and a premium bar and terrace for visitors. AGNI, the bar inside UYARE, will also have 150-seats, the statement said.
The statement added: “The UYARE by Tharavadu team are looking for individuals to join their team, with more than 70 roles available. “Management positions include; general manager, reservations manager, guest relations manager, assistant guest relations manager, restaurant manager, bar manager, assistant bar manager and head bar tender. In the kitchen, the team are hiring a head chef, sous chefs and two South Indian speciality Chefs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.