New restaurant with rooftop terrace approved for long-closed pub site
The building at 86–88 Rawmarsh Road, once home to the Crinoline Bridge pub, was last used as a pub in 2010. Since then, it has been used intermittently for retail and hospitality purposes, most recently as a tile shop.
Although the building has previously been used as a restaurant and shop without the need for formal change-of-use permission at the time, this new application formally secures permission for restaurant use under Class E and includes approval for new structural additions, including a roof terrace and access alterations.
It currently stands boarded up, with faded signage from its past uses still visible on the exterior. Under the new plans, the site will be transformed into a restaurant with a first-floor roof terrace, a rear corridor access, and a refreshed external appearance.
Although the type of restaurant has not yet been confirmed, the site will operate under Use Class E and will be allowed to open from 8am to 10pm daily.
The application, submitted by Mr P. Richardson, includes: 11 marked parking bays, with access from Rawmarsh Road, cycle parking for 10 bikes, closure of the Drummond Street vehicle entrance and new grey external render and window alterations.
A raised terrace will also be constructed on an existing flat roof at the rear of the building.
The site, which sits just north of Rotherham town centre, received no objections during the consultation period, and council officers deemed the proposal compatible with surrounding commercial uses.
Planning permission was granted on 18 July 2025, and development must commence within three years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.