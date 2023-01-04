Apartments at a new retirement community near Ilkley are due to complete this spring.

The four-storey development in Menston, known as The Spindles, occupies the site of the former Hare & Hounds pub, and includes 72 privately-owned one, two and three bedroom apartments for the over 60s.

In addition, the scheme, which has been built by Adlington Retirement Living, includes a restaurant, cinema room, activities studio, guest suite, parking, hair salon, therapy suite and homeowners’ lounge. There’s also a homeowners’ parking area and a mobility scooter and bicycle store with electric charging facilities.

The first apartments are now available to reserve off-plan. Dacre, Son & Hartley is the estate agent.

The Spindles at Adlington is nearing completion

Dale Johnson, from Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Many of our homeowners move to retirement communities whilst they’re fit and healthy, to future-proof their retirement.”