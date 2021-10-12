Project to deliver more than 113 affordable homes gets underway in 'sought after' area of West Yorkshire

The £17.7m contract was awarded to Yorkshire-based contractor Tolent in June, and the team is now on site to deliver a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes.

Working on behalf of Yorkshire Housing, who manage more than 18,000 affordable and social rent homes and supported with Homes England funding, the homes will be available for a mix of tenures including shared ownership, right to buy and affordable rent.

The scheme will be constructed in two phases, with show homes set to open in summer 2022.

(from left to right) Sian Grindley, director of development at Yorkshire Housing, Diana Dickinson, project manager at Yorkshire Housing, Chris Price, regional director at Tolent and Steve Emmett, project manager at Tolent.

Sian Grindley, director of development at Yorkshire Housing, said: “We’re really pleased work has started on site. We’re one step closer to being able to offer more than 100 families a high-quality new home which they can be proud of, in a sought-after area. It also brings us closer towards our target of delivering 8,000 new homes across Yorkshire by 2030.

“These new homes will use modern methods of construction as well as the latest technology to benefit both our customers and the environment. We’re looking at how we can use innovative products at every stage, from the construction method itself through to smart technology in the homes that our customers will benefit from.”

Chris Price, regional director for Tolent, said: “We're passionate about creating high quality homes, delivered to suit the needs of those who need them most, so it’s great to be working with Yorkshire Housing who we know are creating some fantastic new communities across the region."

“As well as delivering this flagship scheme, we’ll also be delivering on our commitment to create employment and apprenticeship opportunities as well as engaging with local schools, colleges and universities and building and supporting a local supply chain.”

Tolent announced its intentions to expand its housing division further into Yorkshire in 2020 and has recently won a string of new contracts in the area.