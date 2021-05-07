New retro eaterie opens in Harrogate town centre with nostalgic theme from 1950s

The Fabulous 50's Diner in Harrogate town centre.

The Fabulous 50's Diner, which is located on Bower Road, says it offers offering family food 9am to 10pm daily with plenty of outdoor seating.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as featuring distinctive portraits of 1950s icons Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe outside, there is plenty of 1950s design in the eaterie's interiors.

The new diner, which is located in the unit once occupied by Cafe Rita, has a menu covers all the bases to fit the theme and include: burgers, breakfasts, sandwiches and shakes, hot dogs and salads, home made pizzas and southern fried chicken, donuts and Belgian waffles.

The breakfasts alone in their wide-ranging menu include, American Breakfast, Breakfast Quesadilla, Vegetarian Breakfast and a lot more.

Open now, the Fabulous 50s Diner offers pickup and delivery

There is a phone order service for collection at 01423 202703.

Deliveries are available via Deliveroo and Harrogate Eats.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.