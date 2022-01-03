New service launched to enhance trading opportunities in South Yorkshire

Andrew Jackson.

A number of supply chain business managers have been appointed, with a dedicated specialist in each local council area. Victoria Poppleton is supply chain manager for Doncaster, John Mellor for Barnsley, Neil Wilkinson for Rotherham and Andrew Jackson for Sheffield.

The supply chain managers have been brought in as part of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Renewal Action Plan (RAP), which has been developed in close partnership with the South Yorkshire business community, councils, universities and other partners.

The RAP sets out a roadmap for how the region can put itself on the path to recovering from the massive economic disruption the pandemic has caused.

James Muir, chairman of South Yorkshire’s Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “There are many challenges to the supply chain at the moment: the energy crisis, increasing costs when buying from overseas, pressure on businesses to be more sustainable and the impact of Brexit.

"These highly experienced supply chain managers are here to advise and support local businesses in sourcing goods, suppliers and staff locally or within the wider region.

“We’re looking forward to helping to bring buyers and suppliers much closer together in South Yorkshire for mutual benefit.”

The supply chain managers are planning a series of events across South Yorkshire, which include Meet the Buyer, Masterclasses, Networking and Public Sector tendering events.

Part of the role of the supply chain managers is to research and bring forward tender, sales and supply chain opportunities for South Yorkshire businesses.

