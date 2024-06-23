The hotel, which is currently being refurbished and is set to open this Summer, was originally built in 2008 as the Copthorne Hotel.

Once completed, the new hotel will employ around 120 staff.

Speaking on how the hotel will fit with ongoing works in Sheffield city centre, James McDevitt, the newly appointed general manager, said: “I think we compliment each other very well.

The hotel will feature 155 bedrooms and suites, with a multi-functional events space for up to 250 people, as well as a restaurant and lounge bar.

“I appreciated seeing how Sheffield has emerged, I think if you look at Sheffield now vs Sheffield 15 years ago or 30 years ago, the determination it has is very impressive

“From a tech stand point, a research standpoint, we have everything going on in the city now, and there perhaps aren't many that would have assumed that would happen 30 years ago.

“And to have a quality brand like DoubleTree by Hilton make a commitment, it's a statement, it makes a difference.”

The hotel was reacquired by the Sheffield United Football Club in July 2020 as part of the reunification of properties under Prince Abdullah’s sole ownership of the club. It then closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Abdullah has since committed to upgrading the Club’s portfolio and the hotel re-launch is included in that pledge. The hotel has been rebranded to DoubleTree by Hilton, which as a chain holds a presence in many UK sporting stadiums.

Mr McDevitt added: “For me, It's about the opportunity to do something, this is not just about managing a business, it's really about being part of creating something.

“You're physically creating something, we’re creating a great space, creating an environment, building a team, building opportunity.

“It's about creating memories for people, it's about that emotional exchange.

“For me it's about crafting something that is going to be special and make a difference.”

Speaking on the biggest hurdles faced by the hotel in the run-up to its opening, Mr McDevitt added: “I think getting it over the line, that's always difficult. Things can happen, but having planning in place to make sure you overcome that can help to solve that issue, it’s all about planning.”

The new hotel will feature 114 King Guest Rooms, 25 Twin Rooms, 5 King Sofa Rooms, 3 King Suites and 8 Accessible Rooms.

It joins a number of ongoing projects in or around Sheffield city centre, including the flagship £470m Heart of the City project.

The Heart of the City development project covers retail, commercial, residential and entertainment space. The scheme, which will cover 1.5m sq ft of development, is being led by Sheffield City Council and its strategic development partner Queensberry.