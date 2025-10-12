New social enterprise festival set to come to York
Running across late October and early November, the festival will see businesses, civic leaders and entrepreneurs come together to highlight the role of social enterprises.
Social enterprise specialist Devi Clark, from Social Enterprise UK, is set to speak at the event.
She said: “I’ve always believed the most powerful change comes when communities lead the way. York has a rich tradition of social enterprise and now is the moment to build on that legacy - by investing in people, strengthening collaboration across sectors and backing community leadership. The Festival is a catalyst for this work, bringing the city together to shape its future.”
Also amongst the speakers is Patrick Hurley, MP for Southport and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Social, Cooperative and Community Economy.