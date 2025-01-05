Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gymnastics Academy opened its doors in Sheffield for the first time on January 4, with visitors during its first weekend able to take part in free taster sessions and classes.

Pioneered by experienced entrepreneur Josh May, the Gymnastics Academy is a new concept designed to “nurture childhood development through physical and emotional development”.

Mr May said: “We have made it our mission to give more children and families across the UK the chance to enjoy gymnastics as a pastime. The opening of our new site in Sheffield marks the beginning of a significant period of growth and expansion for the business in 2025 and by offering free taster sessions during our opening weekend, I hope it will encourage more children across Sheffield to experience our unique gym for themselves.

“When we launched the Gymnastics Academy, we wanted to create an environment where children of all ages and abilities can unlock their full potential. Sheffield is a city synonymous with sporting success, and I hope our new facility will play a key role in helping youngsters from across South Yorkshire to develop skills they will use throughout their lives.”

The firm’s new premises are located at Archer Road Retail Park and feature a range of apparatus, safety flooring and family friendly facilities. The academy will deliver activities for children of all ages and abilities, ranging from babies and toddlers to primary and secondary school pupils.

Each session at the new venue is delivered by a team of fully qualified DBS checked instructors.

Tuition is delivered in small classes, with each programme designed to help participants improve balance, flexibility and co-ordination, as well as helping children develop confidence, teamwork and encourage social interaction.

The academy plans to host daytime parent and toddler sessions, as well as offering birthday party experiences and breakfast clubs, and is also planning to offer themed activity days and parent and toddler bonding workshops and holiday clubs.

The opening of the new Sheffield Gymnastics Academy marks the beginning of a significant period of growth and expansion for the business and will create ten new jobs in the city.

It is the first of four planned gymnastics academies to open their doors in 2025 with additional sites opened in Solihull, Manchester and Milton Keynes.