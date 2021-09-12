New sponsor for Huddersfield Town’s official training wear

The sponsorship will see the LivingCare Group logo exclusively on Huddersfield Town’s training wear for two-years.

The LivingCare Group is a medical led healthcare organisation based in Leeds, providing services including NHS services, private services and sports healthcare provision – which includes Town.

LivingCare Group services are available to everyone and can be accessed via their website.

Luke Minshall, director of LivingCare Group, said: “Huddersfield Town are a club we have a close relationship with, working together for various seasons now. This only furthers our commitment to sport across the region and our status as a sports healthcare provider working with teams across the country. We are already recognised as a high-quality provider across the NHS, travel, health and sport. Our relationship with clubs continues to strengthen and one of the ways in doing this is committing to strong partnerships that are aligned with our values and embedded within the community.”

Ian Birtley, the club’s commercial director, added: “We’re really pleased to have come to an agreement with The LivingCare Group to become our new training wear sponsor. As a community club that wears our values on our sleeve, it is a real bonus for us to extend our associated with a business that already belongs to the Huddersfield Town family.

“I’d like to thank The LivingCare Group, and look forward to working together in an expanded capacity.”

