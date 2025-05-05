New storage service launches in Yorkshire - helping locals cut costs by over 60%

The Box Co. offers a new 'storage by the box' model that will help Yorkshire locals store for less.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze households and small businesses across Yorkshire, a new storage provider has launched in the region with a bold promise: to offer secure, flexible storage at a fraction of the usual cost.

The Box Co., a fast-growing UK storage company, has announced its expansion into Yorkshire, bringing with it a disruptive storage-by-the-box model designed to shake up the local self-storage market.

Unlike traditional self-storage providers that charge a flat monthly fee for a whole unit, The Box Co. charges customers only for the number of boxes they actually store.

With prices starting from just 79p per week per box, the service undercuts the cost of standard unit storage by more than 60% in many cases.

According to recent figures from Compare My Move and Checkatrade, the average cost of a 25 square foot self-storage unit in Yorkshire ranges from £55 to £70 per month, depending on location. Larger units, such as 100 square feet, can cost upwards of £190 per month, with prices particularly high in Leeds, York, and Sheffield.

The Box Co.’s approach offers an alternative for residents and businesses who are tired of paying for space they don’t need.

Customers can book storage online in under two minutes, after which The Box Co. collects items directly from their door, stores them securely in its regional facility, and returns them to any UK address when needed.

This model eliminates the hassle of van hire, heavy lifting, and lengthy contracts, while making storage accessible even in areas where traditional storage sites are few and far between.

A spokesperson for The Box Co. commented: "Yorkshire residents have long been underserved when it comes to affordable, flexible storage. From students in Leeds and York to families in Harrogate or small businesses in Hull, people are being charged for far more space than they need.

"Our storage-by-the-box model flips that model on its head. We collect from your doorstep, store your items securely, and return them when you’re ready, all for as little as 79p per week per box. It’s a smarter, cheaper, and far more convenient way to store."

The launch comes amid a surge in demand for flexible storage across Yorkshire, as more people work from home, downsize, or run e-commerce businesses requiring extra stock space.

Traditional storage providers have faced criticism over rigid pricing, hidden fees, and the inconvenience of having to transport items yourself.

The Box Co. offers a transparent alternative. Each box stored includes £100 insurance cover, with facilities monitored by CCTV, restricted access, and climate-controlled conditions.

Customers across Yorkshire, including Leeds, Sheffield, York, Wakefield, Bradford, Harrogate, and Hull, can now book collections directly through the website.

