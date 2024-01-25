The study, conducted by global workplace wellbeing provider Champion Health, interviewed 4,383 employees to give an insight into the health and wellbeing of the working population between January 2023 and October 2023.

While female professionals remain more likely to experience symptoms of anxiety, with 68 per cent reporting this, the number of men experiencing at least mild symptoms has seen a rapid increase from 38 per cent in 2022 to 60 per cent in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Financial worries continue to rise and are reported as the leading cause of stress outside of work, cited by 41 per cent, up from 37 per cent last year. Male workers were reported to be experiencing the most financial pressure, with 42 per cent of men citing it as the leading cause of stress, compared to 36 per cent of men last year.

A new study from Champion Health has shown that the amount of professionals experiencing anxiety and stress has increased, with one in three people reporting they never or rarely feel relaxed. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The prevalence of thoughts of suicide and self-harm has increased to 13 per cent, up from 8 per cent in 2021 and 9 per cent in 2022.

Harry Bliss, CEO of Champion Health, said: “It’s no surprise that the last few years have been extremely tough on employees. The fact that workers experiencing suicidal thoughts are continuing to rise year-on-year is distressing, and a 44 per cent increase from last year is a statistic that cannot be ignored.

“The reality is that in a workforce of 1,000 staff, 130 will be having thoughts about taking their own lives, which could have a devastating impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of 16-24-year-olds experiencing negative stress at work has also doubled since last year. The same age group cite financial pressure as a major cause of stress, an increase from 34 per cent to 46 per cent.

38 per cent of people said they were experiencing unhelpful or negative levels of stress in the workplace, while 53 per cent reported feeling down, depressed or hopeless.