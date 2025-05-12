New team and a 'Good' rating for Guiseley Manor

New Care has appointed a new management team at its luxurious Guiseley Manor Care Centre, located on Otley Road. The home was recently rated ‘Good’ following a CQC inspection.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adel Pangilinan, from Harrogate, joins as Registered Home Manager, whilst Kiley Brown, who lives in Saltaire near Shipley, takes the role of Deputy Manager.

With over 23 years of experience working in the care sector, notably in care homes, Adel has worked her way up from an overseas student nurse to home manager, a position she has held for the last 13 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attracted to the people at New Care, their wealth of knowledge and experience as well as drive to continually develop excellent care, Adel says: “The team at Guiseley Manor always puts care at the heart of everything it does and that was hugely appealing to me. The care home itself is high end, luxurious and comfortable, which makes it stand out from other facilities in the area, which was a big draw too.

Guiseley Manor

“Now that I am settled in my new role, I want to ensure Guiseley Manor is the preferred care home in the locality.”

Supporting Adel is Kiley, who previously worked for the NHS in many roles from trainee healthcare assistant to ward manager. Her key objectives include ensuring a high standard of individualised resident care is provided, to help improve and maintain standards within the home, and to be approachable as well as visible to both the team and residents.

Kiley says: “I am committed to supporting Adel, as well as developing my skills and knowledge, and I would love to see Guiseley Manor make its mark locally for its excellent care provision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Collett, Commissioning Director at New Care, adds: “It’s great to welcome both Adel and Kiley to Guiseley Manor and I wish them both well in their new roles. With vast experience and knowledge, I am confident they will do a superb job.”

Staff and residents at Guiseley Manor celebrate the 'good' rating

Away from work, Adel enjoys spending time with her family, walking and exploring nature. Kiley also likes to spend time with her family and friends, listening to music and enjoys days out.

Guiseley Manor is a stunning 72-bed care facility near Leeds, offering person-centred residential, dementia and 24-hour nursing care services. New Care, now part of the Lovett Care Group, is one of the UK’s leading care home operators with an enviable reputation for outstanding care that is second to none.