New theatre and production space set to open in Temple District in Leeds

Property developer, CEG, has agreed a temporary two-year lease of 131 Water Lane, a warehouse with outdoor space on the corner of Water Lane and Bath Road.

Slung Low will transform the space into production, rehearsal and workspace for independent artists and creative companies.

An outdoor stage will be used for family friendly performances, which will all be given on a pay what you decide basis.

Alan Lane, director of Slung Low, said: “Slung Low at Temple will provide a fantastic destination where we can connect old and new communities of Holbeck and Temple.

“The flexible space will allow us to support artists in the city and deliver outstanding outdoor performances for all to enjoy. It will also provide a new home for our double decker bus classroom so we can continue to encourage young people access their creative spirits, delivering the next generation of performance artists.”

Antonia Martin-Wright, head of investment at CEG, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Slung Low to Temple. They are such a huge part of the city’s cultural ecosystem and will make an exciting contribution to the area, especially with so many new developments breathing renewed life into this exciting destination.

“Close to the successful Chow Down (outdoor entertainment venue) at Temple Arches, which offers independent food, drink and entertainment, together they will deliver vibrant events as we continue to progress the ambitious Temple masterplan.”

