New Uber service allows Hull passengers to book taxis with another firm

Taxi operators across the country have been critical of the American tech company in recent years, claiming they are being unfairly undercut by Uber drivers who are not required to meet the same standards.

However, the ride-hailing company has now launched a Local Cab service, which means passengers in Hull can use the Uber app to book taxis with Hull Cars.

Uber does not currently operate in the city, but said people have opened the app more than 16,000 times over the last three months looking for a ride.

Uber's Local Cab service allows people in Hull to book taxis with a local firm.

Chris Davidson at Hull Cars, said: “We’re proud to bring Local Cab to the people of Hull.

"This provides another way for customers to book with us – and for anyone visiting Hull that already uses the Uber app, Local Cab will make it easy for them to book a ride with a local operator.”

Uber abandoned plans to expand into Hull and eight other cities in 2017, after Transport for London refused to grant it a new operating licence in the capital. It was granted a new licence to work in London in September 2020, following a lengthy legal battle.

The company currently operates in 40 towns and cities across the country, but said it is looking to work with more local operators.

It provides the Local Cab service in 50 locations, following a pilot last year.

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, said: “The Local Cab rollout is proving a success for local operators, riders and local economies – helping to maximise earnings opportunities for drivers while giving passengers more choice.