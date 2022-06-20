Beckwithshaw incident: Man and 11-year-old boy seriously injured in stabbing at house in North Yorkshire village

A man and an 11-year-old boy have been stabbed at a house in a North Yorkshire village.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 20th June 2022, 11:54 am
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 11:55 am

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police are currently at the scene of an incident in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate.

Read More

Read More
Rail strikes: North Yorkshire Moors Railway unable to run steam services into Wh...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

"Officers were called to a property in Church Row, Otley Road, at 8.20am today (Monday) and on arrival found an 11-year-old boy and 40-year-old man with serious injuries believed to be sustained by a bladed article. Both males have been taken to hospital.

The village of Beckwithshaw

"The road was closed while emergency services attended the property, and it will remain closed for several hours.

"The incident is not connected to the nearby school."