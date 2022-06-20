North Yorkshire Police said: "Police are currently at the scene of an incident in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate.

"Officers were called to a property in Church Row, Otley Road, at 8.20am today (Monday) and on arrival found an 11-year-old boy and 40-year-old man with serious injuries believed to be sustained by a bladed article. Both males have been taken to hospital.

The village of Beckwithshaw

"The road was closed while emergency services attended the property, and it will remain closed for several hours.