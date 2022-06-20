Rail strikes: North Yorkshire Moors Railway unable to run steam services into Whitby due to signal box closure

The heritage line's track terminates at Grosmont, with some trains continuing to Whitby along the mainline Esk Valley route under a permissive agreement with Network Rail.

However, during the industrial action on June 21, 23 and 25, signal boxes on the line between Middlesbrough and Whitby will not be staffed and the NYMR will replace the service with buses instead.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (pic: Charlotte Graham)

Director of corporate services Laura Strangeway said: "Unfortunately due to the planned rail strikes, the main network will not be operating Nunthorpe signal box, which will impact our access into Whitby Station. To minimise disruption a rail replacement coach service will be in place for passengers travelling on either the Seaside Special or Yorkshire Express services between Grosmont and Whitby. The scheduled timetable will go ahead as planned, however we have reduced capacity on these services to be able to transfer passengers from the heritage line to Whitby Station."

"As a registered charity navigating its way through unprecedented times post Covid-19, we ask passengers to come and support the railway by travelling along the heritage line. We have increased capacity on our Moors Explorer services between Pickering and Grosmont with passengers having the opportunity to visit Goathland Station, which appeared as Hogsmeade in the first Harry Potter film and, the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the engine sheds at Grosmont."