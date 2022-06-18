Victorian women in heavy black dresses can be seen soaking up the sun as children build sandcastles, while in another shot a group of smiling women from the 1930s ride beach donkeys.

The photos, from the Hulton Archive, shed light on how little has changed over the years - with today's Yorkshire folk flocking to the same popular destinations every time the sun starts cracking the flags.

Scroll down to see the incredible pictures from Scarborough, Whitby, Robin Hood's Bay, Saltburn, Hornsea and more.

1. Scarborough 1913 A view towards the Spa from the beach at Scarborough. (Photo by Alfred Hind Robinson/A H Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Scarborough - 1936 Young women riding donkeys on the beach at Scarborough, England. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Saltburn-by-the-Sea - 1900 The beach at Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire, England, circa 1900. (Photo by Alfred Hind Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Bridlington - 1913 Tents on the beach at Prince's Parade, Bridlington, England, circa 1913. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)