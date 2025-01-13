New warehouse delivers one-stop shop for Celkom Transport customers

By Sarah Ross
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 14:00 BST
To meet increasing demand for superior logistics support, Celkom Transport Ltd has announced investment in a new 50,000sq.ft. warehouse at its York site.

Utilising an existing building that it has fully refurbished to industry specifications, the newly opened facility will provide additional 3PL pallet storage and fulfilment options for customers.

Celkom has benefitted from sustained growth as a shareholder member of the Pallet-Track network, and the new warehouse will help increase the distribution of goods nationwide.

Celkom Transport already provides an invaluable 24/7 operation for customers using a diverse transport service from vans to temperature-controlled HGVs.

As part of a new warehouse division, the additional space will facilitate in-bound transportation and fulfilment and improve outbound haulage services as part of a new one-stop-shop facility.

Holding a variety of goods, the new space will use Celkom’s operation system, which provides complete transparency for customers from collection to goods delivery.

As part of the Pallet-Track network, Celkom’s new warehouse will further enhance its offer through providing single pallet distribution, storage, and fulfilment, to full loads.

Lukasz Komamicki at Celkom said: “The new space cements our long-term vision for growth. We can now provide a complete commercial offer allowing customers to have full control of their pallets and goods at any one time.

“Importantly, it will facilitate the best service possible by incorporating our haulage division and warehousing groupage within the Pallet-Track network.”

Taking 12 months to renovate, the new warehouse incorporates several sustainable features, including full solar panels on the roof which provide self-generating electricity. Electric forklifts will help move the 2,500 pallets which can be stored inside, supported by LED movement sensor lighting.

Five new jobs have been created as part of the investment, with longer-term plans for growth on the site.

The space will be part of the UK Warehousing Association and will be BRC accredited, meaning that efficient systems had to be implemented to connect the haulage and warehousing divisions.

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, said: “We congratulate Lukasz and the Celkom team on their continued success, which is driving significant growth for their business and the Pallet-Track network.

“As an agile and customer-focused business, we are immensely proud to work with Celkom to provide their customers with a high-quality service, driven by our network and supported with real-time updates through our tracking software.

“Celkom’s investment in sustainable features, such as solar panels and electric forklifts, futureproofs the business and aligns closely with Pallet-Track’s own commitment to carbon neutrality, after becoming a Carbon Certified Business in 2024.”

For more information about Pallet-Track, call 0870 385 0055 or visit www.pallet-track.co.uk.

