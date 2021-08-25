Professor Adam Beaumont

The new service makes use of Network Rail’s high-capacity trackside fibre, with the firm saying it would offer organisations “unconstrained bandwidth for maximum speed and reduced traffic congestion, with the capacity to deliver against growing data demands”.

The managed wave service offers a 24/7 first-line network operations centre (NOC) to monitor network performance, rectify equipment faults and troubleshoot potential issues.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Adam Beaumont, founder and chairman of aql, said: “Working collaboratively with Network Rail means we can further grow our portfolio to offer a fully managed service that will provide faster direct fibre routes that cut through cities and geographies.

“This huge capacity between Leeds and Manchester can only serve to bring the two cities closer together collaboratively.

“We are already seeing a lot of interest from the vibrant media industries within the two cities.